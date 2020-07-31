  • Home
  • Education
  • Pondicherry University To Conduct Entrance Exams In September

Pondicherry University To Conduct Entrance Exams In September

Pondicherry University will conduct the entrance examination in the third week of September, an official statement said today. For the same, the university has extended the registration date till August 17.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 9:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEP Envisions Imparting 21st Century, Employability Skills: K Kasturirangan
Supreme Court Asks Centre To Clarify Stand On Final Year Exam, Hearing Postponed To August 10
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed Till August 31; Private Schools To Charge Tuition Fees Only
UGC Asks Universities To Organize Sanskrit Day Events
Centre's Skill-Based Education Programme Gets ''Good Response'' In Goa
No Language Is Being Imposed In The New National Education Policy: K Kasturirangan
Pondicherry University To Conduct Entrance Exams In September
Last year the exam was held in June and the university had received over 40,000 applications.
New Delhi:

Pondicherry University will conduct the entrance examination in the third week of September, an official statement said today. For the same, the university has extended the registration date till August 17. Application forms are available on the website of the university. The entrance exam will be held for admission to various postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic year 2020-2021.

The exam was scheduled to be held on August 21, 22 and 23.

“To ensure that each candidate becomes familiar with online based test, a provision for Mock Test Trial is available on the website during the period of application and thereafter. A candidate can take the mock tests any number of times from anywhere, any time and thus become familiar with writing online based entrance examination,” the university has said.

Hall tickets for the exam will be released later. The candidate must download the hall ticket and produce at the examination centre.

After the exam, individual mark, rank and the list of selected or waitlisted candidates will be hosted on the University website along with admission schedule and other instructions.

Last year the exam was held in June and the university had received over 40,000 applications. The exam was held in 64 centres at 33 cities for three days.

Pondicherry University offers 47 Ph.D (Research Programmes) courses and 58 Post Graduate courses along with 3 and 4 Post Graduate (Integrated) and P.G Diploma courses respectively.

Click here for more Education News
pondicherry university hall ticket
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Government Allows Provisional Admission Of Open School Students In Class 11
Punjab Government Allows Provisional Admission Of Open School Students In Class 11
Postpone JEE, NEET 2020: Students Start Online Campaign, Demand Shift In Entrance Exams
Postpone JEE, NEET 2020: Students Start Online Campaign, Demand Shift In Entrance Exams
NEP Envisions Imparting 21st Century, Employability Skills: K Kasturirangan
NEP Envisions Imparting 21st Century, Employability Skills: K Kasturirangan
IIT Madras, MDA Course For Dyslexic Children Now On SWAYAM Prabha Channel
IIT Madras, MDA Course For Dyslexic Children Now On SWAYAM Prabha Channel
60 COVID-19 Positive Among 1.47 Lakh Students Who Appeared For CET In Karnataka
60 COVID-19 Positive Among 1.47 Lakh Students Who Appeared For CET In Karnataka
.......................... Advertisement ..........................