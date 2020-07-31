Pondicherry University To Conduct Entrance Exams In September

Last year the exam was held in June and the university had received over 40,000 applications.

Pondicherry University will conduct the entrance examination in the third week of September, an official statement said today. For the same, the university has extended the registration date till August 17. Application forms are available on the website of the university. The entrance exam will be held for admission to various postgraduate and PhD programmes for the academic year 2020-2021.

The exam was scheduled to be held on August 21, 22 and 23.

“To ensure that each candidate becomes familiar with online based test, a provision for Mock Test Trial is available on the website during the period of application and thereafter. A candidate can take the mock tests any number of times from anywhere, any time and thus become familiar with writing online based entrance examination,” the university has said.

Hall tickets for the exam will be released later. The candidate must download the hall ticket and produce at the examination centre.

After the exam, individual mark, rank and the list of selected or waitlisted candidates will be hosted on the University website along with admission schedule and other instructions.

Last year the exam was held in June and the university had received over 40,000 applications. The exam was held in 64 centres at 33 cities for three days.

Pondicherry University offers 47 Ph.D (Research Programmes) courses and 58 Post Graduate courses along with 3 and 4 Post Graduate (Integrated) and P.G Diploma courses respectively.