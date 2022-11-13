Pondicherry University To Close UG, PG Distance Course Admissions 2022 On November 15

Image credit: File Photo Apply till November 15 at dde.pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University Admissions 2022: The Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), Pondicherry University will close the admission process for distance programmes on November 15. Candidates can apply for distance programmes on the official website- dde.pondiuni.edu.in.

The university has been offering a total of 20 (Twenty) degree programmes which includes MBA degrees in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, International Business, General, Tourism, Operations and Supply Chain Management and Hospital Management, PG degrees including MCom (Finance) and MA in English, Hindi and Sociology and UG degrees (BBA, BCom, BA in English, Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology and Journalism and Mass Communication).

According to the university, the admission process was usually commenced in July, but it was delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. "Admission process usually commences in July for the Academic year, this year is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, and the last date for online applications is 15 th November 2022," the university statement read.

For any assistance/ clarifications, candidates may visit the website- dde.pondiuni.edu.in or can contact helpdesk at 0413-2654439.