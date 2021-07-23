  • Home
Pondicherry University Cancels First Year Odd Semester Exams; Final Semester To Be Held Online

The results for the cancelled Pondicherry University exams will be derived on the basis of internal marks. For the final year even-semester students, the exams will be held online, the schedule of which will be released shortly.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 23, 2021 8:12 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Pondicherry University has cancelled the first-year odd semester exams scheduled from July 26, in all the affiliated colleges of the university. The results for the cancelled exams will be derived on the basis of internal marks. For the final year even-semester students, the exams will be held online, the schedule of which will be released shortly, a Pondicherry University statement said. The decision to cancel the exams and mark the students on the basis of internal assessment has been made in accordance with UGC guidelines on examination.

Recently, the higher education regulatory body, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said that the intermediate semester students must be assessed on the basis of internal marks.

“For intermediate semester/year students, assessment shall be based on internal evaluation and previous semester as suggested in 2020 guidelines,” UGC guideline on intermediate semester exams said.

Pondicherry University students of first and second-year undergraduate exams and first year postgraduate exams will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment marks in the absence of semester exams. However, all the students irrespective of the year or semester they are enrolled are expected to register for the examinations.

“Exams for first and second year of UG Course and first year of PG Courses will be assessed based on Internal Marks: There will be no exams,” read the Pondicherry University statement.

It further said: “All students (I, II and Ill year of UG, I and ll Year of PG) are expected to register for examinations and other regulations like payment of exam fees should be followed as per Schedule.”

Pondicherry University Results
