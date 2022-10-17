  • Home
Pondicherry University Application Deadline Extended For PG Degree, Diploma Programmes

Pondicherry University Admission 2022: Candidates seeking admission to PG degree and PG diploma courses can now apply online by October 31, 2022.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 2:54 pm IST

Pondicherry University Application Deadline Extended For PG Degree, Diploma Programmes
Pondicherry University PG admission deadline extended
New Delhi:

Pondicherry University has extended the last date to submit online application forms for admission to postgraduate (PG) degree and PG diploma programmes. Now the candidates can apply online by October 31. Puducherry University this year is admitting students to its PG degree and diploma programmes on the basis of CUET PG scores.

“The aspirants who desire to take admission for various Post-graduate (P.G.) Degree and P.G. Diploma Programmes offered by Pondicherry University for the Academic Year 2022-23 can apply upto 31.10.2022 at: Admissions 2022-23 – Pondicherry University,” an official statement said.

Candidates who had appeared in CUET PG 2022 paper code PGQP 38, a university statement said, can now also apply for MBA Banking Technology in addition to the PGQP54, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.

Also, the candidates who have appeared in PGQP40 can also submit the applications for MA Anthropology, Hindi, Tamil, Sanskrit, Philosophy, M.Lib.I.Sc. and M.P.A. (Drama and Theatre Arts) in addition to the respective paper codes notified in the Information Brochure, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.

Pondicherry University PG 2022 Application Form: Steps To Register

  1. Go to the official website
  2. Fill in the personal details including names, genders, contact numbers
  3. Fill the CUET PG 2022 application form
  4. Upload scanned documents including photographs, signature, caste certificate
  5. Pay the CUET 2022 application fee online
  6. Submit the CUET 2022 PG application
Pondicherry University, Puducherry
