Pondicherry University: Foundation stones of Rs 48.66 crores will be laid for the annex buildings to the Department of Physics and Chemistry and a new building for the Department of Food Science and Technology in the main campus of the university, the statement mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 21, 2022 9:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Pondicherry University: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone Of 3 Academic Buildings On April 24
CM N Rangasamy, LG Tamilisai Soundararajan, among other dignitaries will grace the occasion
Image credit: PRO Pondicherry University
New Delhi:

Pondicherry University: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Puducherry on April 24 and will lay foundation stones for three academic buildings at Pondicherry University. Foundation stones of Rs 48.66 crores will be laid for the annex buildings to the Department of Physics and Chemistry and a new building for the Department of Food Science and Technology in the main campus of the university, the statement mentioned. Mr. Shah would visit the university to mark the 150th birth anniversary of philosopher Shri Aurobindo. Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan, among other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

According to the university, the proposed building of annex for the Department of Physics will be with a built up area of 2835 square metre at an estimated cost of Rs 13.30 crores having G+3 multi storied building with all state of the art facilities required for academic activities relevant to the field of specialisation of Physics.

The proposed building of Annex for the Department of Chemistry will be with a built up area of 3260 square metre at an estimated cost of Rs 15.58 crores having G+3 multi storied building with all state of the art facilities required for academic activities relevant to the field of specialisation of Chemistry.

Foundation stone will also be laid for the proposed building for the Department of Food Science and Technology in the University Main Campus with a built up area of 4909.60 square metre at an estimated cost of Rs 19.78 crores having G+3 multi storied building with all state of the art facilities required for academic activities relevant to the field of specialisation of Food Science and Technology.

The buildings would be Persons with Disabilities (PwD) compliant and user friendly for disabled persons, it read.

