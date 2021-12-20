Pondicherry University Admission: Application Dates Extended For PG, Integrated PG, Diploma Courses

Image credit: Pondiuni.edu.in Pondicherry University has extended the deadline for admission to several courses

Pondicherry University has extended the application date for postgraduate, integrated five-year postgraduate and diploma programmes. Students can now apply for admission to the programmes for the academic session 2021-22 till December 30.

“The last date to fill up all vacant seats for admission to various postgraduate, five-yaer integrated postgraduate and diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22 has been extended upto Thursday, December 30, 2021,” a Pondicherry University statement said.

It further added: “Interested students may directly contact concerned Heads of the Departments for spot admission.”

The university offers MA, MSc, MTech, MBA, MCA, MCom and other programmes and detailed information about the courses can be obtained from the university’s admission portal – pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2021-22.

Pondicherry University admits students based on entrance exam results for all courses, except for MBA (part-time), LLM and MPEd.

For PhD courses, admission will be based on the entrance exam or JRF and interview.