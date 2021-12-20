  • Home
  • Education
  • Pondicherry University Admission: Application Dates Extended For PG, Integrated PG, Diploma Courses

Pondicherry University Admission: Application Dates Extended For PG, Integrated PG, Diploma Courses

Pondicherry University has extended the application date for postgraduate, integrated five-year postgraduate and diploma programmes. Students can now apply for admission to the programmes for the academic session 2021-22 till December 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 20, 2021 9:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended
Pondicherry University Cancels First Year Odd Semester Exams; Final Semester To Be Held Online
Pondicherry University Admission 2021-22: PG Registration Begins Soon
Pondicherry Central University Introduces PG Course In Andaman And Nicobar Islands
Results Of Pondicherry University MBBS Exams Out After Lieutenant Governor Intervenes
Pondicherry University Releases Prospectus Of Academic Year 2021-22
Pondicherry University Admission: Application Dates Extended For PG, Integrated PG, Diploma Courses
Pondicherry University has extended the deadline for admission to several courses
Image credit: Pondiuni.edu.in
New Delhi:

Pondicherry University has extended the application date for postgraduate, integrated five-year postgraduate and diploma programmes. Students can now apply for admission to the programmes for the academic session 2021-22 till December 30.

“The last date to fill up all vacant seats for admission to various postgraduate, five-yaer integrated postgraduate and diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22 has been extended upto Thursday, December 30, 2021,” a Pondicherry University statement said.

It further added: “Interested students may directly contact concerned Heads of the Departments for spot admission.”

The university offers MA, MSc, MTech, MBA, MCA, MCom and other programmes and detailed information about the courses can be obtained from the university’s admission portal – pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2021-22.

Pondicherry University admits students based on entrance exam results for all courses, except for MBA (part-time), LLM and MPEd.

For PhD courses, admission will be based on the entrance exam or JRF and interview.

Click here for more Education News
Pondicherry University, Puducherry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University UG Admissions From 2022-23 Session Through CUCET Or DUCET
Delhi University UG Admissions From 2022-23 Session Through CUCET Or DUCET
XAT 2022 Admit Card Delayed, New Dates Here
XAT 2022 Admit Card Delayed, New Dates Here
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Latest Updates
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Latest Updates
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Application Underway; Registration Steps, Subjects
IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Application Underway; Registration Steps, Subjects
Application Deadline For UGC, AICTE Scholarship Schemes Extends; Details Here
Application Deadline For UGC, AICTE Scholarship Schemes Extends; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................