Pondicherry University Admission 2022: Registration For UG, PG Distance Courses Ends Tomorrow

Pondicherry University, DDE will close the application window for its UG, PG and MBA programmes tomorrow. Candidates can register online at - dde.pondiuni.edu.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 5:08 pm IST

Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2022

Pondicherry University Admission 2022-23: Pondicherry University, Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) is currently accepting applications for its UG, PG and MBA programmes. Candidates can submit the online application forms for the Pondicherry University distance courses till tomorrow, November 15, 2022. The registration link is available on the official website – dde.pondiuni.edu.in. The Pondicherry University distance programmes have been recognized and approved by the AICTE, New Delhi and the Distance Education Bureau (DEB), New Delhi. Also Read || Pondicherry University Application Deadline Extended For PG Degree, Diploma Programmes

The admission process usually commences in July for the academic year, but this year it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Admission will be granted on a ‘First Come, First Serve” basis. The Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University has been offering a total of 20 degree programmes. And it includes eight MBA degrees, four PG degrees and eight UG degrees.

Pondicherry University DDE Admission 2022 Direct Link

Pondicherry University Admission 2022: Documents Required For Distance Course Application

  • SSLC or equivalent certificate or mark statement
  • Higher Secondary (HSC) or its equivalent certificate or mark statement
  • Degree or provisional certificate of the qualifying degree (Only for PG and MBA Degree programmes)
  • Passport size photo
  • Aadhar card
  • Fee concession category certificate (if any)
