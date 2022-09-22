Pondicherry University Admission 2022 For Integrated PG Courses Begins Through CUET; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam can apply till September 30.

Pondicherry University Admission 2022: Pondicherry University is currently accepting applications for the Integrated Post Graduate programmes. The online registration portal opened on September 20 and the last date to apply for the Pondicherry University Integrated PG programmes is September 30, 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam can apply through the official website – pondiuni.edu.in.

Pondicherry University Integrated PG Course Admission 2022 Direct Link

Candidates who have passed Class 12 with 50 per cent marks in relevant disciplines are eligible to take admission through the CUET. The Integrated PG courses at Pondicherry University are offered in various disciplines which include Applied Geology, Chemistry Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Statistics, History, Political Science, Sociology and Social and Economic Administration and Law (SEAL).

Pondicherry University Admission 2022: Steps To Apply