Pondicherry University Admission 2021-22: PG Registration Begins Soon

Pondicherry University will begin registrations for postgraduate admissions, for the 2021-22 academic session on July 19.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 17, 2021 9:11 pm IST

Pondicherry University PG admission 2021: Registration begins soon (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Pondicherry University will begin registrations for postgraduate admissions, for the 2021-22 academic session on July 19. The university offers MA, MSc, MTech, MBA, MCA, MCom and other programmes and detailed information about the courses can be obtained from the university’s admission portal – pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2021-22. The last date to apply for postgraduate, postgraduate diploma and doctoral programmes will end on August 14.

Entrance tests for different programmes will be conducted on September 2, 3 and 4, 2021. However, these dates are tentative and are subject to the Covid situation, the university said.

The entrance test will be conducted online, at centres across the country.

The application fee for postgraduate courses is Rs 600 for unreserved candidates and Rs 300 for SC, ST candidates. For PhD and MBA candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000 (for unreserved category) and Rs 500 (for SC, ST students). There is no application fee for transgender candidates.

The application fee for NRI, OCI and foreign country candidates is USD 100 and USD 50 for candidates from SAARC countries.

Pondicherry University will admit students based on entrance exam results for all courses, except for MBA (part-time), LLM and MPEd.

For PhD courses, admission will be based on entrance exam or JRF and interview, it added.

