Pondicherry HSC Results 2021: All 14,674 Students Of Class 12 Declared Pass, Promoted

Puducherry, Karaikal Class 12 results declared

All the 14,674 students of Class 12 (Plus-two) were on Monday declared as pass and promoted in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Director of Education T Rudra Goud, in a press release, said 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls were promoted without having to take the board exams which were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students were from government and private schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

