Pondicherry HSC Results 2021: All 14,674 Students Of Class 12 Declared Pass, Promoted

Director of Education T Rudra Goud, in a press release, said 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls were promoted without having to take the board exams which were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 19, 2021 6:56 pm IST

Puducherry:

All the 14,674 students of Class 12 (Plus-two) were on Monday declared as pass and promoted in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Director of Education T Rudra Goud, in a press release, said 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls were promoted without having to take the board exams which were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students were from government and private schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

