  • Home
  • Education
  • Political Leaders, Student Bodies Welcome Decision To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams

Political Leaders, Student Bodies Welcome Decision To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams

The decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams has been welcomed by politicians, educationists, state ministers and students across the country.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 1, 2021 10:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: CBSE, ISC 12th Exam Cancelled; Assessment Criteria Soon
Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, PM Says Safety Of Students Most Important
CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Not Coming Today, Confirms Official
‘Big Relief’: Arvind Kejriwal On Cancellation Of Class 12 Board Exams
CBSE 12th Board Exams Cancelled; PM Modi Says Anxiety Among Students Must End
Students Should Not Be Forced To Appear For Exams In Such A Stressful Situation: PM
Political Leaders, Student Bodies Welcome Decision To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams
CBSE Class 12th board exams have been cancelled (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams has been welcomed by politicians, educationists, state ministers and students across the country. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a “big relief” for students. Congress general secretary Prianka Gandhi Vadra congratulated students, who were in “uncertainty and stress”. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad welcomed the centre's decision and said the state government will soon take a call on their board exams.

Get latest updates about 12th board exams through SMS/E-mail. Click here to Subscribe.

“Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today! All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead,” Ms Gandhi tweeted.

“I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of students and parents. The decision is an important step towards the health security of students across the country, he said in Hindi.

Notably, the UP government had recently cancelled Class 10 final exams and said Class 12 exams will be held in July.

"We welcome the decision. This decision is in favour of students and teachers. Earlier we have demanded the same. Students should be calculated on their earlier performances," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia as saying.

“Congratulations to all CBSE 12th class Students. NSUI is proud to have been in the forefront for the fight for justice,” Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India, who earlier called for board exam cancellation, tweeted.

"Given the set of circumstances, cancellation of Class 12 examination by CBSE was the most appropriate decision," wrote former School Education Secretary, Anil Swarup on Twitter.

The University of Delhi has also welcomed the Centre’s decision. Delhi University's Chairperson for Admissions, Rajiv Gupta, said DU "looks forward to the decision taken by CBSE regarding the declaration of the results".

With hilarious memes, students from across the country have also reacted to the decision.

Click here for more Education News
PM Modi CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: CBSE, ISC 12th Exam Cancelled; Assessment Criteria Soon
Live | 12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: CBSE, ISC 12th Exam Cancelled; Assessment Criteria Soon
Decision On Maharashtra HSC Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad After CBSE Announcement
Decision On Maharashtra HSC Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad After CBSE Announcement
Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Releases Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheets
Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Releases Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheets
ISC (Class 12) Board Exams Cancelled
ISC (Class 12) Board Exams Cancelled
Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, PM Says Safety Of Students Most Important
Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, PM Says Safety Of Students Most Important
.......................... Advertisement ..........................