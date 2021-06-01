Political Leaders, Student Bodies Welcome Decision To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12th board exams have been cancelled (representational)

The decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams has been welcomed by politicians, educationists, state ministers and students across the country. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is a “big relief” for students. Congress general secretary Prianka Gandhi Vadra congratulated students, who were in “uncertainty and stress”. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad welcomed the centre's decision and said the state government will soon take a call on their board exams.

“Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today! All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead,” Ms Gandhi tweeted.

“I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried about the health of our children. A big relief,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of students and parents. The decision is an important step towards the health security of students across the country, he said in Hindi.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने कोविड संक्रमण के दृष्टिगत सीबीएसई की 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया है।



यह निर्णय देश भर के छात्रों की स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा की दिशा में बढ़ाया गया महत्वपूर्ण कदम है।



Notably, the UP government had recently cancelled Class 10 final exams and said Class 12 exams will be held in July.

"We welcome the decision. This decision is in favour of students and teachers. Earlier we have demanded the same. Students should be calculated on their earlier performances," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia as saying.

“Congratulations to all CBSE 12th class Students. NSUI is proud to have been in the forefront for the fight for justice,” Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India, who earlier called for board exam cancellation, tweeted.

"Given the set of circumstances, cancellation of Class 12 examination by CBSE was the most appropriate decision," wrote former School Education Secretary, Anil Swarup on Twitter.

The University of Delhi has also welcomed the Centre’s decision. Delhi University's Chairperson for Admissions, Rajiv Gupta, said DU "looks forward to the decision taken by CBSE regarding the declaration of the results".

With hilarious memes, students from across the country have also reacted to the decision.