PM YUVA Mentorship Scheme: Online National Contest To Be Held Till January 15

PM YUVA Mentorship Scheme

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a letter stating that the online national contest to select the authors under the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme for Young Authors (YUVA) 2.0 will be conducted till January 15, 2023. The selected 75 authors will receive payment of a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months under the scheme.

As part of the mentorship scheme, the National Book Trust, India will be publishing books produced by young authors. The Ministry of Education, Government of India has launched PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme 2.0 to train young and budding authors who are below the age of 30 years.

The UGC letter reads: "An online National Contest is being organized from 02nd October, 2022 - 15th January, 2023 to select the authors under the Scheme. There is a provision for payment of a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months to be paid to each of the selected 75 authors. National Book Trust, India will be publishing the books produced by the young authors as part of the Mentorship Scheme."

"The higher educational institutions are requested to disseminate information about the scheme to all the students and other stakeholders to encourage greater participation in this prestigious scheme. The details can be accessed at www.nbtindia.gov.in and www.mygov.in", the letter further added.

PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme For Young Authors (YUVA) 2.0: Schedule