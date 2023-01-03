PM YUVA Mentorship Scheme: Online National Contest To Be Held Till January 15

  • Home
The National Book Trust, India will be publishing the books produced by young authors as part of the mentorship scheme.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jan 3, 2023 11:09 pm IST

PM YUVA Mentorship Scheme
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a letter stating that the online national contest to select the authors under the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme for Young Authors (YUVA) 2.0 will be conducted till January 15, 2023. The selected 75 authors will receive payment of a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months under the scheme.

As part of the mentorship scheme, the National Book Trust, India will be publishing books produced by young authors. The Ministry of Education, Government of India has launched PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme 2.0 to train young and budding authors who are below the age of 30 years.

The UGC letter reads: "An online National Contest is being organized from 02nd October, 2022 - 15th January, 2023 to select the authors under the Scheme. There is a provision for payment of a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months to be paid to each of the selected 75 authors. National Book Trust, India will be publishing the books produced by the young authors as part of the Mentorship Scheme."

"The higher educational institutions are requested to disseminate information about the scheme to all the students and other stakeholders to encourage greater participation in this prestigious scheme. The details can be accessed at www.nbtindia.gov.in and www.mygov.in", the letter further added.

PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme For Young Authors (YUVA) 2.0: Schedule

EventsDates
Scheme launched onOctober 2, 2022
Contest periodOctober 2, 2022 - January 15, 2023
The received proposals would be evaluatedJanuary 16 - March 31, 2023
Meeting of the national juryApril 2023
Names of selected authors will be announcedMay 2023
Mentorship durationJune 1 - November 30, 2023
Publication of the first set of books will commence from February 1, 2024
University Grants Commission (UGC)
