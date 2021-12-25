PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme: National Book Trust Announces 75 Selected Authors

Image credit: shutterstock.com Out of the 75 selected authors, 38 are males and 37 are females

PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme: National Book Trust, India announced the results of the all-India contest organised on the theme 'National Movement of India' under the PM-YUVA Mentorship scheme. As per the scheme, 75 authors were selected through this contest for a scholarship-cum mentorship programme for the young authors below the age of 30 years. Out of the 75 selected authors, 38 are males and 37 are females. Further, two are below 15 years, whereas there are 16 authors in the age-group of 15-20 years, 32 fall in the age group of 21-25 years and 25 authors are in the age group of 26-30 years, the release mentioned.

The candidates can check the list available at the website- innovateindia.mygov.in.

The selected authors will undergo six-months of mentorship in which they would be provided research and editorial support under the guidance of eminent authors and the Editorial Team of National Book Trust. During the mentorship programme, the selected authors will receive a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months. "Further, a royalty of 10 per cent will be payable to the authors on successful publications of their books," it added.

Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes, the all-India contest was organised from June 1 to July 31 through MyGov and National Book Trust platforms. "Nearly 16,000 entries in 22 official languages and English were received from all across the country including some from Indian Diaspora community. All the book proposals were read by multiple panels of experts and went through three layers of scrutiny," read the release.

The scheme is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to encourage young writers to write about India's freedom struggle. It was during Mann ki Baat on January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the young generation to write about freedom fighters, incidents associated with freedom, the saga of valour during the period of freedom struggle in their respective areas - as the best tribute to the heroes of India's freedom - as we celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence.