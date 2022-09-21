PM YASASVI Scholarship 2022: Advanced City Intimation Slip Released, Exam On September 25

PM YASASVI Scholarship 2022

PM YASASVI 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) 2022 advanced exam city intimation slip. Candidates who have applied for PM YASASVI entrance exam can check and download the intimation slip on the official website- yet.nta.ac.in. The NTA will conduct the YASASVI scholarship examination on September 25, 2022. The examination will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth, to download the PM YASASVI 2022 exam city slips. NTA conducts YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) to offer scholarships to Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC) and Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes De-notified Tribe(DNT) students. The PM YASASVI admit card will be issued by the NTA on its website shortly.

PM YASASVI Exam 2022 Intimation Slip: How To Check

Visit the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in Click on PM YASASVI Intimation 2022 link available on the home page Enter the login details like application number and date of birth Submit details and the YASASVI exam city slip will be displayed on the screen Download the PDF and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct Link: PM YASASVI Exam 2022 Intimation Slip

The PM YASASVI scholarship is awarded at two levels- to students who are studying in Class 9 and those who are studying in Class 11. The candidates will get shortlisted for YASASVI scholarship scheme on the basis of written test. In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip for the entrance examination s/he can contact NTA helpdesk on 011-4075 9000, 011-6922770 or send an e-mail at yet@nta.ac.in.