PM YASASVI Scheme To Offer 15,000 Scholarships To Meritorious Backward Class Students

The Central Government has planned to offer 15,000 scholarships ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per year to Class 9-12 meritorious students from the OBC, DNT and EBC categories.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Jul 27, 2022 5:39 pm IST
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government Of India, has planned to offer 15,000 scholarships under the PM YASASVI scheme. Scholarship amount ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per year is entitled to Class 9-12 meritorious students from the Other Backward Class (OBC), De-Notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic (DNT) and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the annual income of the parents or guardian of the candidate must not exceed Rs 2.5 Lakh. Those who are interested in the PM YASASVI scholarship scheme can submit the application form till August 26 through the official website– yet.nta.ac.in. The application correction window will remain open from August 27 to 31.

Students will be selected for the scholarship on the basis of their merit in the YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The entrance exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode on September 11 and the admit card for the same will be available on September 5.

Under this scheme, Rs 75,000 per annum (p.a) will be granted to the Class 9 and Class 10 students and Rs 1,25,000 to the Class 11 and Class 12 students.

Candidates should have a valid mobile number, aadhar number (AID), aadhar linked bank account, income certificate and caste certificate to apply for the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme.

