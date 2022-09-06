PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2022: NTA Extends Application Process Deadline; Details Here

PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2022 Registration Date Extended

YASASVI Entrance Test 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration last date for Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) 2022 entrance test. Aspiring candidates can now apply for PM YASASVI 2022 entrance examination till September 11. The PM YASASVI 2022 application form is available on the official website- yet.nta.ac.in. NTA conducts YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) to offer scholarships to Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC) and Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes De-notified Tribe(DNT) students.

The students whose parents/guardians' annual income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakhs are eligible to apply for the YASASVI scholarship programme. The scholarship is awarded at two levels- to students who are studying in Class 9 and those who are studying in Class 11. The candidates will get shortlisted for YASASVI scholarship scheme on the basis of written test which is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2022. The exam will be held online in computer based test (CBT) mode. The duration of the YASASVI entrance test will be three hours (180 minutes).

YASASVI Entrance Test 2022: Important Dates

Events Particulars Last date to submit YET exam form September 11, 2022 (by 5 pm) YET 2022 form correction date September 12 to 14, 2022

YASASVI Entrance Test 2022 date September 25, 2022

YASASVI Application Form 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- yet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "Registration" link

Fill in the online application and generate an application number and password

Using the system generated application number, complete the YASASVI application form

Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature

Cross-check the application details and pay the application fee online

Submit the YASASVI application form 2022

Download, save and print the confirmation page.

Direct Link: YASASVI Entrance Test 2022 Registration

Candidates are suggested to be in touch with the official website- yet.nta.ac.in for latest updates regarding the exam. For any clarifications, candidates can write to NTA at yet@nta.ac.in or call on 011-40759000 or 011-69227700.