PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022 Out; Here's How To Download

PM YASASVI admit card 2022 download at yet.nta.ac.in

PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) 2022 examination. Students can download the PM YASASVI admit card on the official website- yet.nta.ac.in. To download the admit card for Vibrant India (YASASVI) entrance exam, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth.

The YASASVI scholarship examination is scheduled to be held on September 25, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The selection of candidates for award of scholarships under the YASASVI scheme is through a written test known as YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) 2022. The PM YASASVI scholarship is awarded at two levels- to students who are studying in Class 9 and those who are studying in Class 11.

PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Visit the official site of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in Click on 'Download Admit Card' link available on the home page Enter the login details like application number and date of birth Submit details and the YASASVI admit card will get display on the screen Download the PDF and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

In case of any difficulty in downloading the YASASVI entrance test (YET) 2022 admit card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at yet@nta.ac.in.