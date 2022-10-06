PM YASASVI 2022 Answer Key Released; Know How To Raise Objection

PM YASASVI 2022 Answer Key

PM YASASVI 2022 Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) 2022 examination. The candidates can download the answer key for Vibrant India (YASASVI) entrance exam through the official website- yet.nta.ac.in. Candidates need to log in with their application number and password in order to download the PM YASASVI answer key. Along with the provisional answer key, the testing agency has also released the PM YASASVI question paper and marked responses.

The NTA has conducted the YASASVI scholarship examination on September 25. The candidates can challenge the PM YASASVI 2022 answer key and question paper online by filling the application form as instructed. The last date to submit the grievances is tomorrow, October 7, 2022. The panel of subject experts will verify the challenges received from the candidates. The PM YASASVI provisional answer key will be revised if the objections are found correct. Based on the revised final answer key, NTA will declare the PM YASASVI result.

PM YASASVI 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objection(s)

Go to the official website-- yet.nta.ac.in Click on the link that reads "Click here for Display of answer keys for Challenge" On the new page enter the log in credentials Verify the answer key with your responses and submit the grievances (if any) Download the confirmation page for further reference.

The Prime Minister YASASVI scholarship scheme is awarded at two levels- to students who are studying in Class 9 and those who are studying in Class 11. Candidates may write to NTA regarding their queries or clarifications on- yet@nta.ac.in. Candidates can also call the NTA helpline number- 011 4075 9000.