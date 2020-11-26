  • Home
  • Education
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Serum Institute Of India In Pune On November 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Serum Institute Of India In Pune On November 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Thursday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 26, 2020 11:01 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Setting Up Constitution Parks In Universities To Bring Awareness Among Youth: Rajasthan Governor
AYUSH Counselling 2020 Round 1 Registration Begins At Aaccc.gov.in
Education Minister Directs UGC To Disburse Scholarships, Fellowships On Time
Venkaiah Naidu Urges Students To Leverage Technology To Create Opportunities Out Of COVID-19 Pandemic
Schools Won't Reopen Till Government Convinced About Safety: Delhi Health Minister
Education Ministry: Engineering Programmes In Mother-Tongue Next Year; NTA To Revise Exam Syllabus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Serum Institute Of India In Pune On November 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Serum Institute Of India In Pune On November 28
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted permission for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms, two of which are the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

"We have received a confirmation about PM Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India on Saturday," Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said.

"The PM will arrive at Pune airport at 12.30 pm on Saturday. He will attend the scheduled programme at the Serum Institute of India from 1 pm to 2 pm, where he will review the mechanism of COVID-19 vaccine production and its distribution," he said.

Ahead of the PM's visit, a Special Protection Group (SPG) team has arrived in the city for security arrangements and the local machinery, including the police, fire brigade, departments of revenue, PWD and health, is coordinating.

On Tuesday, Rao said there was a possibility of the PM's visit to Pune, and if that happens, it would be aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanisms.

Mr Rao had also informed that ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit the Serum Institute of India and the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here on December 4.

Click here for more Education News
PM Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Setting Up Constitution Parks In Universities To Bring Awareness Among Youth: Rajasthan Governor
Setting Up Constitution Parks In Universities To Bring Awareness Among Youth: Rajasthan Governor
MHT CET Result 2020 To Be Released On December 5 For Vocational Courses: Uday Samant
MHT CET Result 2020 To Be Released On December 5 For Vocational Courses: Uday Samant
AYUSH Counselling 2020 Round 1 Registration Begins At Aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH Counselling 2020 Round 1 Registration Begins At Aaccc.gov.in
Education Minister Directs UGC To Disburse Scholarships, Fellowships On Time
Education Minister Directs UGC To Disburse Scholarships, Fellowships On Time
UPSEE Scrapped; Students To Get Admission Through JEE Main From Next Year
UPSEE Scrapped; Students To Get Admission Through JEE Main From Next Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................