PM Modi To Inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, Lay Foundation Stones For 4 Medical Colleges In Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur and also lay the foundation stones for four new medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of Rajasthan via video-conference on Thursday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 29, 2021 6:18 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

These medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals", according to an official statement.

Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts, it said.

The institute is self-sustainable and dedicatedly serves the needs of the petrochemical and allied industries. It will provide education to the youth to become skilled technical professionals, the statement read.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also be present on the occasion, it said.

Aimed at developing manpower in different disciplines of Plastics Engineering and Technology, the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), formerly known as the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology, was established in 1968 by Government of India with the assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

