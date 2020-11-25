  • Home
  • Lucknow University: Prime Minister Unveils Coin, Postal Stamp To Mark 100 Years

Lucknow University: Prime Minister Unveils Coin, Postal Stamp To Mark 100 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative coin of the centennial foundation day of the University of Lucknow through a video conference.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 25, 2020 7:43 pm IST | Source: PTI

Lucknow:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative coin of the centennial foundation day of the University of Lucknow through a video conference. He also released a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who's is also a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, were present on this occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the aim of the New Education Policy announced earlier this year by his government.

"The aim of the new National Education Policy is that the youth of the country gets to know itself,” he said at the centennial celebrations of the University of Lucknow.

In his address through video conference, the prime minister also took an indirect dig at the previous governments, finding fault with the functioning for years of the rail coach factory in Rae Bareli.

He did not, however, name Congress or its president Sonia Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli in Parliament. Modi released a commemorative coin and a postal stamp to mark the university’s centennial foundation day.

