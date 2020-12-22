PM Narendra Modi Releases Postal Stamp To Mark Centenary Celebrations Of AMU

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a special postal stamp to mark the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 22, 2020 11:55 am IST

Aligarh:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a special postal stamp to mark the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). This is the first time in five decades that a prime minister has attended an AMU event as the chief guest.

Prime Minister Modi attended the event via video conferencing. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recalled the achievements of the AMU over the century and contributions of its alumni in various walks of life.

The last time a prime minister attended an event at AMU was Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964. Before him, prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited the AMU four times.

Jawaharlal Nehru had visited the campus for first time in 1948, when an honorary doctorate was conferred on him at the annual convocation, followed by visits in 1955, 1960 and 1963.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) AMU VC Tariq Mansoor Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
