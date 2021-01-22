  • Home
  • Education
  • PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today

PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the students of Tezpur University, Assam, during the 18th convocation ceremony. The event will take place at 10:30 am.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 22, 2021 9:13 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
Prime Minister To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University
COVID-19: Tezpur University Cancels Entrance Exams (TUEE 2020) For Integrated Courses And PhD
IIM Calcutta Students Win Best Teams Awards At X-Culture 2020
Academician Sanjiv Mittal Appointed New Vice Chancellor Of Odisha University
Maharshi Dayanand University Releases Admission Schedule For MPhil, PhD Courses In Commerce
PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the students of Tezpur University, Assam, during the 18th convocation ceremony. The event will begin at 10:30 am today, January 22.

The convocation will be held both virtually and in-person following COVID-19 protocols. Only PhD scholars and toppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in-person.

The remaining outgoing students of Tezpur University will get their degrees and diplomas virtually. A total of 1,218 students will receive their degrees and diplomas in the convocation.

Live Updates

Informing about the event, PM Modi wrote on the microblogging website Twitter in Assamese: Will address the convocation of Tezpur University tomorrow, January 22, at 10:30 am. This is a great opportunity to interact with the new generation of Assam and North East.

Tezpur University had previously released guidelines on its official website -- tezu.ernet -- for attending the convocation ceremony.

Students will have to carry a recent, negative COVID-19 report, undergo thermal screening, sanitise hands and luggage, wash their hands and wear face masks. They will not be provided any food and no guest will be allowed inside the campus.

The students will also be issued a bedroll which must be returned while checking out of the hostel.

Click here for more Education News
Tezpur University, Tezpur Education News PM Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
Live | Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Option Entry Begins, Here’s Direct Link
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Option Entry Begins, Here’s Direct Link
SNAP 2020 Result Declared; What’s Next
SNAP 2020 Result Declared; What’s Next
Haryana Extends Deadline For PG Admission Till January 25 To Fill Vacant Seats
Haryana Extends Deadline For PG Admission Till January 25 To Fill Vacant Seats
JEE Advanced 2021 Syllabus, Mock Test Released; Direct Links Here
JEE Advanced 2021 Syllabus, Mock Test Released; Direct Links Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................