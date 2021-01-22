PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Address Convocation Of Tezpur University Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the students of Tezpur University, Assam, during the 18th convocation ceremony. The event will begin at 10:30 am today, January 22.

The convocation will be held both virtually and in-person following COVID-19 protocols. Only PhD scholars and toppers will receive their degrees and gold medals in-person.

The remaining outgoing students of Tezpur University will get their degrees and diplomas virtually. A total of 1,218 students will receive their degrees and diplomas in the convocation.

Live Updates

Informing about the event, PM Modi wrote on the microblogging website Twitter in Assamese: Will address the convocation of Tezpur University tomorrow, January 22, at 10:30 am. This is a great opportunity to interact with the new generation of Assam and North East.

কাইলৈ, ২২ জানুৱাৰীৰ পুৱা ১০.৩০ বজাত মই তেজপুৰ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ৰ সমাৱৰ্তন সম্বোধন কৰিম। এয়া অসম আৰু উত্তৰ পূৰ্বাঞ্চলৰ উদ্দীপ্ত নৱপ্ৰজন্মৰ সৈতে মত বিনিময় কৰাৰ এক উত্তম সুযোগ। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

Tezpur University had previously released guidelines on its official website -- tezu.ernet -- for attending the convocation ceremony.

Students will have to carry a recent, negative COVID-19 report, undergo thermal screening, sanitise hands and luggage, wash their hands and wear face masks. They will not be provided any food and no guest will be allowed inside the campus.

The students will also be issued a bedroll which must be returned while checking out of the hostel.