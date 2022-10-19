PM Narendra Modi To Launch Mission Schools Of Excellence At Gandhinagar To Strengthen Education Infrastructure

PM to visit Gujarat on October 19 and October 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat to lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore from October 19 to October 20. The minister inaugurated the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar. Along with it, he will launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir, Adalaj. The mission has been conceived with a total outlay of 10,000 crores. During the event at Trimandir, the minister will launch projects worth around Rs 4260 crore. The mission will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat through the setting up of new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs and overall upgradation of the infrastructure of schools in the state.

The minister will also lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Junagadh. Thereafter, he will inaugurate India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate the exhibition of innovative construction practices in Rajkot.

The launch of Mission LiFE will be done by the Prime Minister at Kevadia on October 20. The launch of Mission LiFE will be done in the presence of the UN Secretary-General at the Statue of Unity. The minister will participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia. Thereafter, at around he will lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives at Vyara.

The DefExpo22 held under the theme 'Path to Pride' witnesses a defence exhibition held exclusively for Indian companies including Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, a division of a company registered in India, exhibitor having a joint venture with an Indian company. The expo will have an India pavilion and ten state pavilions. At the India pavilion, Prime Minister will unveil HTT-40 - the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The aircraft has state of art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features.

During the programme, the PM will launch Mission DefSpace - to develop innovative solutions for the defence forces in the space domain through industry and startups. The minister will also lay the foundation stone of Deesa airfield in Gujarat. The forward airforce base will add to the security architecture of the country.

The expo will also witness the 2nd India-Africa Defence Dialogue under the theme 'India-Africa: Adopting strategy for synergizing Defence and Security cooperation’. The 2nd Indian Ocean Region+ (IOR+) Conclave will also be held during the expo, which will provide a stage for a comprehensive dialogue to promote defence cooperation amongst IOR+ nations to foster peace, growth, stability and prosperity, in line with the Prime Minister's vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

During the expo, the first-ever investors' meet for defence will also be held. It will also witness more than a hundred startups getting an opportunity to showcase their innovations at Manthan 2022, the defence innovation event of iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence). The event would also see the forging of 451 partnerships through the event 'Bandhan'.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 3580 crore in Junagadh, around Rs 5860 crore in Rajkot and over Rs 1970 crore in Vyara, Tapi. During the public function in Rajkot, Prime Minister will dedicate over 1100 houses constructed under the Light House Project. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of six laning of the existing four-lane of Rajkot-GondalJetpur section of NH27 in Gujarat. He will also lay the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates worth around Rs 2950 crore at various locations in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar and Kutch.

Mr Modi will have a bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General, HE Mr Antonio Guterres. The minister will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links. Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include water supply projects worth over Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts.