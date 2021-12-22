  • Home
  • Education
  • PM Narendra Modi Invites Suggestions From Students To Address IIT Kanpur Convocation On Dec 28

PM Narendra Modi Invites Suggestions From Students To Address IIT Kanpur Convocation On Dec 28

IIT Kanpur Convocation: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will host its convocation on December 28 and as its chief guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address it.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 22, 2021 9:40 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT-Kanpur Develops Portable Device For Soil Testing
IIT-Kanpur Placement 2021: 49 Offers Above Rs 1 Crore Received By Day 8
IIT Kanpur Placement 2021: 940 Offers Received Till Day 4, 1.2 Crore Highest Domestic Package
IIT Kanpur-Backed Company To Help Karnataka Government Develop Blockchain Network
IIT Kanpur Develops Self-Sustained Mechanism To Monitor Ganga River
IIT Kanpur Announces Scholarship For JEE Advanced Rank Holders
PM Narendra Modi Invites Suggestions From Students To Address IIT Kanpur Convocation On Dec 28
PM Modi to address IIT Kanpur convocation on December 28
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will host its convocation on December 28 and as its chief guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address it. Inviting suggestions from students of IIT Kanpur, other IITs and the vast IIT alumni network spread globally for the PM's speech, the Prime Minister took to social media and said he is looking forward to being at the institute on December 28.

The Prime Minister said: “I look forward to being at IIT Kanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation.”

“I invite everyone to share suggestions,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi will incorporate some of the suggestions from the students and alumni in the address delivered at the IIT Kanpur convocation on December 28.

Ideas for PM Modi’s address can be shared in the comments section at narendramodi.in. The forum will be active for ideas and suggestions till December 27.

Click here for more Education News
PM Modi convocation speech Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
National Mathematics Day 2021: History And Significance; Rare Photos Of Srinivasa Ramanujan
National Mathematics Day 2021: History And Significance; Rare Photos Of Srinivasa Ramanujan
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021 Today; Checklist For Students
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Home Science Exam 2021 Today; Checklist For Students
Explore Faculty Rotation For Similar Quality Of Education, Services At All AIIMS Centres: Panel To Centre
Explore Faculty Rotation For Similar Quality Of Education, Services At All AIIMS Centres: Panel To Centre
Ambedkar University Delhi: Over 1000 Students Awarded Degrees At 10th Convocation
Ambedkar University Delhi: Over 1000 Students Awarded Degrees At 10th Convocation
NEP 2020 A Well-Planned Roadmap To Nurture Young Talent: President Ram Nath Kovind
NEP 2020 A Well-Planned Roadmap To Nurture Young Talent: President Ram Nath Kovind
.......................... Advertisement ..........................