PM Narendra Modi Invites Suggestions From Students To Address IIT Kanpur Convocation On Dec 28

PM Modi to address IIT Kanpur convocation on December 28

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will host its convocation on December 28 and as its chief guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address it. Inviting suggestions from students of IIT Kanpur, other IITs and the vast IIT alumni network spread globally for the PM's speech, the Prime Minister took to social media and said he is looking forward to being at the institute on December 28.

The Prime Minister said: “I look forward to being at IIT Kanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation.”

“I invite everyone to share suggestions,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi will incorporate some of the suggestions from the students and alumni in the address delivered at the IIT Kanpur convocation on December 28.

Ideas for PM Modi’s address can be shared in the comments section at narendramodi.in. The forum will be active for ideas and suggestions till December 27.