PM Narendra Modi Reviews Implementation Of National Education Policy, Pushes For Hybrid Learning
The prime minister observed that the implementation of NEP 2020 in the two years since its launch, has seen many initiatives being unrolled to achieve the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity and quality
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday, May 7 to review the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The prime minister observed that the implementation of NEP 2020 in the two years since its launch, has seen many initiatives being unrolled to achieve the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity and quality, as laid down under the policy. "From special efforts to track out of school children and bring them back into the mainstream, to introduction of multiple entry and exit in higher education, many transformative reforms have been initiated that will define and lead the progress of the country as we enter the ‘Amrit Kaal’," the release read.
