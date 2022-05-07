  • Home
PM Narendra Modi Reviews Implementation Of National Education Policy, Pushes For Hybrid Learning

The prime minister observed that the implementation of NEP 2020 in the two years since its launch, has seen many initiatives being unrolled to achieve the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity and quality

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 7, 2022 7:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

PM Narendra Modi Reviews Implementation Of National Education Policy, Pushes For Hybrid Learning
PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on NEP 2020 on May 7
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday, May 7 to review the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The prime minister observed that the implementation of NEP 2020 in the two years since its launch, has seen many initiatives being unrolled to achieve the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity and quality, as laid down under the policy. "From special efforts to track out of school children and bring them back into the mainstream, to introduction of multiple entry and exit in higher education, many transformative reforms have been initiated that will define and lead the progress of the country as we enter the ‘Amrit Kaal’," the release read.

National Education Policy PM Narendra Modi

IIT Delhi Hoists 108-Ft Tall National Flag
Live | CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Chemistry Was 'Easy, Highly Scoring'; Check Paper Analysis
MEA Announces Logo Design Contest For Forthcoming G20 Presidency Of India; Winner To Get Rs 1.5 Lakh
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam Analysis: Paper Was "Easy And Scoring"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Highly Scoring, NCERT-Based"
