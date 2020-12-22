  • Home
PM Narendra Modi To Attend Centenary Celebrations Of Visva Bharati University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Visva Bharati University on December 24 at 11 am via video conferencing.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 22, 2020 3:58 pm IST

New Delhi:

Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, will host its centenary celebrations on December 24 online. As part of the online ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the university. The Prime MInister will address the students and faculty of the university at 11 am via video conferencing. Along with the prime minister, the Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will also be present on the occasion.

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and "an Institution of National Importance" by an Act of Parliament. The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University, a statement issued said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also addressed Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary celebration today online. The Prime Minister, during the virtual address, also released a postal stamp. This is the first time PM Modi has participated in a programme of AMU.

