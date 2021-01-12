PM Narendra Modi To Address Valedictory Function Of Second National Youth Parliament Festival Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival today, January 12, 2021 at 10:30 am via video conferencing. Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Education Minister and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports will also be present on the occasion.

Three national winners of the festival will get a chance to express their views during the event.

National Youth Parliament Festival

The objective of National Youth Parliament Festival is to hear the voice of youths between the age of 18 and 25 years, who will join various careers in coming years, including public services. National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) is based on the idea given by Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat Address on December 31, 2017. Taking inspiration from the idea of Prime Minister, the first NYPF 2019 was organised from January 12 to February 27, 2019, at the district, state and national level with the theme “Be the Voice of New India and Find solutions and Contribute to Policy”.

A total of 88,000 youth participated in the program. 56 State Awardees and 728 finalists from 28 States participated in National Youth Parliament on February 26, 2019, at New Delhi. On February 27, 2019, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi awarded the top three winners of the first National Youth Parliament Festival, who also got an opportunity to share their thoughts in presence of the Prime Minister.

Continuing with the same objective, the second National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 was launched on December 23, 2020, through virtual mode which was witnessed by more than 23 lakh youth and stakeholders across the country at the district, state and national level.

The Finals of the National Youth Parliament Festival, 2021 were held in the Central Hall of the Parliament on January 11, 2021.

84 winners from States and Union Territories also got an opportunity to be present in the Central Hall of Parliament before the Lok Sabha Speaker; Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha along with Minister (IC), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and other dignitaries. 29 National winners will get an opportunity to speak before the National Jury comprising of Ms Roopa Ganguly, MP, Rajya Sabha,; Parvesh Sahib Singh, MP; Lok Sabha and Prafulla Ketkar, a journalist.

National Youth Festival

National Youth Festival is celebrated every year from January 12-16. January 12 being the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, is observed as National Youth Day. This year, NYPF is also being organized along with the National Youth Festival. The objective of the National Youth Festival is to bring the youth of the country together to showcase their talents; provide them an arena, by creating a mini-India, where youth interact in formal and informal settings and exchange their social and cultural uniqueness. It is also to promote national integration, spirit of communal harmony, brotherhood, courage and adventure. The basic aim is to propagate the spirit, essence and concept of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Due to COVID-19, the 24th National Youth Festival is being held in virtual mode. ‘YUVAAH – Utsah Naye Bharat Ka’ is the theme of this year’s festival, which suggests, the youth bring alive the celebration of New India.

The opening ceremony of the 24th National Youth Festival and the closing ceremony of 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival will both take place today in the Central Hall of Parliament. The closing ceremony of the 24th National Youth Festival will take place in Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on January 16, 2021.