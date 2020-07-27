  • Home
PM Narendra Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon 2020 Grand Finale

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the grand finale for SIH 2020 will be organized online by connecting participants over a specially-built advanced platform

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 27, 2020 6:10 pm IST

PM Modi To Address Smart India Hackathon 2020 Grand Finale
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon, or SIH 2020, from 7 pm onwards, on August 1, 2020, through video conference. The SIH 2020 is being organised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, or MHRD, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Persistent Systems and i4c. SIH 2020 grand finale is scheduled from August 1 to August 3, 2020.

The first level screening of students’ ideas was conducted in January, through a college level hackathon. Students who qualified at the college level were invited to the national round.

At the national level, ideas were screened by experts and evaluators and those who were shortlisted will compete in the grand finale.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the achievements of the already conducted hackathons. The meeting was attended by Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education, Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE, Rakesh Ranjan, Additional Secretary, MHRD, and Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, MHRD.

Smart India Hackathon, according to Mr. Pokhriyal, is a unique initiative to identify new digital technology inventions. It is a digital product development competition where problems are posed to technology students to offer out-of-the-box and world-class solutions.

Mr. Pokhriyal said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SIH 2020 grand finale will be organised online, over a spacially built advanced platforms.

This year, over 10,000 students competed to solve 243 problem statements from 37 central government departments, 17 state governments, and 20 industries.

“Each problem statement carries a prize money of Rs 1,00, 000 except the student innovation theme which will have three winners-- first, second and third, with prize money of Rs 1,00,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively,” an official statement said.

