PM Narendra Modi To Address National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 On January 12

National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 is scheduled for January 11 and 12, 2021.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 10, 2021 2:32 pm IST

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Youth Festival 2021 on January 12, at 10 am, Ministry of Education said today.

Informing about the event, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on social media: “Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi Ji will be addressing National Youth Parliament Festival -2021 on 12th January at 10 AM. The event will be covered #live on my Twitter/FB pages. Search for username '@DrRPNishank' to join #live.”

Candidates who have qualified at District and State levels will participate in the National Youth Parliament Festival scheduled for January 11 and 12.

As many as 87 State winners (first, second and third prize winners) will participate in the National Youth Parliament out of which 29 (first position holder of each State) will be speaking on selected topics. The remaining 58 will be just attending the National Youth Parliament.

The objective of the festival is to “hear the voice of youth between 18 and less than 25 years of age, who are allowed to vote but cannot stand as a candidate for election, through deliberations in Youth Parliaments at district level and above.”

It aims to encourage the youth to engage with public issues, understand the common man's point of view and form their opinions and express it in an articulate manner.

The participants need not necessarily be a student of an educational institution to take part in the Youth Parliaments.

