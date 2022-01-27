PM Modi's Updated 'Exam Warriors' Released; Also Available In Hindi

PM Modi's Exam Warriors out

The updated version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ has been released ahead of the board exams. The book -- Exam Warriors -- seeks to suggest students, parents deal with exam pressure and stress. Exam Warriors raises awareness on topics like mental health, role of technology and time management. This year, it has also been released in Hindi.

Announcing the launch of the Hindi version, a social media post of Exam Warriors said: “Find new mantras in Hindi for students, parents, a letter to teachers, and fun activities.”

The revised & updated version of #ExamWarriors has more Mantras for students, new Mantras for parents, a letter to teachers & especially more fun activities!



The book has been made available both online and in the bookstores.

Exam Warriors consists of ‘mantras’ or solutions for the students and their parents. It also has a note to teachers penned down by PM Modi. The book also has a section for parents that talks about career options for their kids. Topics on how to maintain a balance between the dream career of their children and the viable opportunities for them after school are also there in the book.

PM Modi’s Exam Warriors was first published in 2018 to help young students deal with the stress of exams. Its Braille version was launched on World Braille Day (January 4) in 2020.