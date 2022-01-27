  • Home
  • Education
  • PM Modi's Updated 'Exam Warriors' Released; Also Available In Hindi

PM Modi's Updated 'Exam Warriors' Released; Also Available In Hindi

Board Exams 2022: The book -- Exam Warriors -- seeks to suggest students, parents deal with exam pressure and stress. Exam Warriors raises awareness on topics like mental health, role of technology and time management. This year, it has also been released in Hindi.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 27, 2022 2:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: How To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheets From Cbseresults.nic.in
NEET-UG Counselling 2021: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On Jan 29
CBSE Term 1 Result Soon: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Links, Websites To Check
CUCET 2022: List Of Universities That Accept The Entrance Test Score
CISCE Result Semester 1 For ICSE, ISC Soon; Evaluation Process; Marking Scheme
PM Modi's Updated 'Exam Warriors' Released; Also Available In Hindi
PM Modi's Exam Warriors out
New Delhi:

The updated version of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ has been released ahead of the board exams. The book -- Exam Warriors -- seeks to suggest students, parents deal with exam pressure and stress. Exam Warriors raises awareness on topics like mental health, role of technology and time management. This year, it has also been released in Hindi.

Announcing the launch of the Hindi version, a social media post of Exam Warriors said: “Find new mantras in Hindi for students, parents, a letter to teachers, and fun activities.”

The book has been made available both online and in the bookstores.

Exam Warriors consists of ‘mantras’ or solutions for the students and their parents. It also has a note to teachers penned down by PM Modi. The book also has a section for parents that talks about career options for their kids. Topics on how to maintain a balance between the dream career of their children and the viable opportunities for them after school are also there in the book.

PM Modi’s Exam Warriors was first published in 2018 to help young students deal with the stress of exams. Its Braille version was launched on World Braille Day (January 4) in 2020.

Click here for more Education News
PM Modi Board Exam Stress Exam Warriors
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: How To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheets From Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: How To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheets From Cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Reading Mission: Webinar For Teachers Today At 3 Pm; Details Here
CBSE Reading Mission: Webinar For Teachers Today At 3 Pm; Details Here
NEET-UG Counselling 2021: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On Jan 29
NEET-UG Counselling 2021: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On Jan 29
CBSE Term 1 Result Soon: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year
CBSE Term 1 Result Soon: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year
Delhi Schools Reopening: DDMA To Decide On Reopening Of Schools In National Capital Today
Delhi Schools Reopening: DDMA To Decide On Reopening Of Schools In National Capital Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................