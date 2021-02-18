  • Home
  • Education
  • PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha To Be Held Online Due To COVID-19: Education Minister

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha To Be Held Online Due To COVID-19: Education Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 18, 2021 11:57 am IST

RELATED NEWS

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha With Classes 9-12 Students To Be Held In March: Education Minister
3-Day Camp For Students Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda
Prime Minister To Address Visva-Bharati University Convocation On Friday
Delhi Nursery Admission: List Of Documents Required; Instructions For Parents
India, Sweden Join Hands To Host Digital Hackathon On Mobility
Getting Into US Business Schools To Be More Competitive For Indian Students: GMAC President
PM Modi's <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i> To Be Held Online Due To COVID-19: Education Minister
PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' To Be Held Online Due To COVID-19: Education Minister
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' said on Thursday, February 18. The interaction with students from Classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March, the minister said.

"I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha2021," he said in a tweet.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the interaction will be conducted online,” he said in another tweet.

The registration for the programme will begin on Thursday, February 18, and conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition.

The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

Click here for more Education News
PM Modi Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Prime Minister Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam Olympiad 2021 To Be Held On March 21
Assam Olympiad 2021 To Be Held On March 21
PM Modi's <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i> With Classes 9-12 Students To Be Held In March: Education Minister
PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha With Classes 9-12 Students To Be Held In March: Education Minister
3-Day Camp For Students Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda
3-Day Camp For Students Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools In Jammu And Kashmir's Doda
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22 Begin Today
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021-22 Begin Today
Gujarat Schools Reopen Today For Classes 6 To 8
Gujarat Schools Reopen Today For Classes 6 To 8
.......................... Advertisement ..........................