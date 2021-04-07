PM Modi’s <i>Pariksha Pe Charcha</i> 2021 Today At 7 PM

Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank Over 14 lakh students, parents and teachers have registered for PPC 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students who will appear for board exams this year in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 today at 7 pm. In view of the current situation of COVID-19, this year’s event will be held virtually, the Ministry of Education had earlier announced.

Starting in 2018, this will be the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Over 14 lakh students, parents and teachers have registered for the event.

Students from about 81 countries will be participating in the live interaction with PM Modi, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Tuesday.

“This is the first example in the world that when the Prime Minister of a country directly interacts with crores of students, parents and teachers,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

PPC 2021 can be viewed on the official Twitter handle of PM Modi. It will also be broadcast on Doordarshan channels.

PM Modi announced PPC 2021 date on April 5. He said: A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave exam warriors, parents and teachers.

Recently, PM Modi launched the updated version of his book ‘Exam Warriors’. The book gives out suggestions to students and parents to deal with exam stress.

“As the exam season begins, I am delighted to share that the updated edition of Exam Warriors is now available,” PM Modi said while announcing the book on social media.

“The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress free before an exam”, he added.