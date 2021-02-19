Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Visva-Bharati University's Convocation Today At 11 AM

  • Home
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the convocation of Visva-Bharati University today, February 19, at 11 am. West Bengal Governor and Rector of Visva-Bharati Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will also be present on the occasion.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 19, 2021 10:03 am IST

Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

West Bengal Governor and Rector of Visva-Bharati Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion.

“Visva-Bharati is a prized centre of learning. It is closely associated with the ideals of the great Gurudev Tagore. Those who have studied there have distinguished themselves in many fields. At 11 AM tomorrow, 19th February, will be speaking at Visva-Bharati’s convocation,” PM Modi said on Twitter yesterday.

A total of 2,535 students will receive their degrees during the convocation ceremony.

Visva-Bharati was founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 and it is the oldest Central university in India. PM Modi is also the Chancellor of the University.

Follow live updates of PM Modi’s address to Visva-Bharati University students

Live updates

