  • Home
  • Education
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Attend Petroleum University's Convocation On Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Attend Petroleum University's Convocation On Saturday

During the convocation, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of a 45-MW production plant of monocrystalline solar photo voltaic panel and the Centre of Excellence on Water Technology.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 20, 2020 9:58 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

World Children’s Day 2020: History And Significance
St. Stephen's Staff Association Calls For Setting Up Of Panel To Reach Out Students In Financial Need
Happiness Curriculum Aims At Developing Lifelong Learners: Manish Sisodia
NEP To Be Implemented In Phases By 2022: Yogi Adityanath
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Be Conferred With Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award
Uttarakhand: Reopening Of Colleges Postponed After Spike In COVID-19 Cases
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Virtually Attend Petroleum University's Convocation On Saturday
PM Modi To Virtually Attend Petroleum University's Convocation On Saturday
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the eighth convocation ceremony of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar on Saturday via video-conferencing, his office said on Thursday.

During the convocation, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of a 45-MW production plant of monocrystalline solar photo voltaic panel and the Centre of Excellence on Water Technology.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi will inaugurate the Innovation and Incubation Centre-Technology Business Incubation, the Translational Research Centre and the Sports Complex at the university as well.

About 2,600 students would be getting their degrees and diplomas at the convocation. PTI KR RC

Click here for more Education News
Education News PM Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
World Children’s Day 2020: History And Significance
World Children’s Day 2020: History And Significance
St. Stephen's Staff Association Calls For Setting Up Of Panel To Reach Out Students In Financial Need
St. Stephen's Staff Association Calls For Setting Up Of Panel To Reach Out Students In Financial Need
Happiness Curriculum Aims At Developing Lifelong Learners: Manish Sisodia
Happiness Curriculum Aims At Developing Lifelong Learners: Manish Sisodia
NEP To Be Implemented In Phases By 2022: Yogi Adityanath
NEP To Be Implemented In Phases By 2022: Yogi Adityanath
IGNOU Hosts Its 35th Foundation Day Virtually
IGNOU Hosts Its 35th Foundation Day Virtually
.......................... Advertisement ..........................