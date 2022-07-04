PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On July 7; To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone Of Rs 1,800-Crore Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Thursday during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,800 crore focussed on improving infrastructure and enhancing ease of living. At around 2 pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the 'Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal Kitchen' at LT College, Varanasi, which has a capacity of cooking mid-day meals for around one lakh students.

ALSO READ | PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of BR Ambedkar School Of Economics

At around 2:45 pm, Prime Minister Modi will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre -- Rudraksh -- where he will inaugurate 'Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam' on the implementation of the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. Thereafter, at around 4 pm, the prime minister will reach Dr Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore, it said.

Various social and education sector related projects to be inaugurated include ITI at Village Mahgaon, Phase-II of 'Vedic Vigyan Kendra' in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Government Girls Home at Ramnagar, Theme Park in Government Old Age Women Home at Durgakund, the statement said. The prime minister will inaugurate synthetic athletic track and synthetic basketball court in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sports Complex, Bada Lalpur and various police and safety fire projects including non-residential police station building at Sindhaura, construction of hostel rooms, barracks in Mirzamurad, Cholapur, Jansa and Kapsethi police stations and building of Fire Extinguisher Centre in Pindra, it said.

ALSO READ | State Govts Should Adhere To System Of Governor Functioning As Chancellor Of Universities: Dharmendra Pradhan

The prime minister will also lay the foundation of Phase-1 of redevelopment works of sports stadium at Sigra, the statement said. Besides, he will inaugurate 'Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam' at International Cooperation and Convention Centre -- Rudraksh. Shiksha Samagam is being organised by the Ministry of Education from July 7-9.

It will provide a platform to eminent academicians, policy makers and academic leaders to deliberate and share their experiences and to discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The event is being organised as part of capacity building of more than 300 academic, administrative and institutional leaders from universities, institutes of national importance (IIT, IIM, NIT, IISER) from all over the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)