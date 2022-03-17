PM Modi To Address Foundation Course Function At Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration

  • Home
The PMO said the 96th foundation course is the first such course at the academy based on the principles of "Mission Karmayogi", with new pedagogy and course design

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 17, 2022 12:05 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory function of the 96th common foundation course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA) on Thursday via video conferencing and also inaugurate the new sports complex and dedicate revamped "Happy Valley Complex" to the nation.

The PMO said the 96th foundation course is the first such course at the academy based on the principles of "Mission Karmayogi", with new pedagogy and course design. The batch comprises 488 officer trainees from 16 services and 3 Royal Bhutan Services (Administrative, Police and Forest).

To harness the adventurous and innovative spirit of the youthful batch, new pedagogy guided by the principles of Mission Karmayogi was designed, it noted, adding that emphasis was put on transforming the officer trainee from a student and citizen into a public servant through initiatives like interaction with Padma awardees in the spirit of "Sabka Prayas" and village visit for an immersive experience of rural India.

Officer trainees also visited villages in remote and border areas to understand the challenges faced by people living in these areas. Modular approach for curriculum was adopted in consonance with the principle of continuous graded learning and self-guided learning, the PMO said.

In addition to health tests, fitness tests were also carried out to support the transition of an "exam burdened student" to a "healthy youthful civil servant", it said, adding that all 488 officer trainees were given first level training in Krav Maga and in various other sports.

