PM Modi To Address Education Ministry's Webinar On Budget 2022 Implementation Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar organised by the Ministry of Education on the implementation of Union Budget 2022-23 on Monday, February 21. "At 11 AM today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year’s Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector," PM tweeted.

The webinar will have sessions on different themes of relevance and will witness the participation of government officials of various ministries and state governments, industry representatives, skill development organizations, educationists, students and other experts. The objective of the webinar, an official statement said, is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards implementation of various issues under different sectors.

Seven parallel breakout sessions will be held under the identified themes. Action points, broad strategies and timelines for implementation in line with principles of ease of education and focus on harnessing employment opportunities will be identified by the participating teams.

The themes identified for the webinar are:

Digital University: Making World Class Higher Education Accessible for All The Digital Teacher: Creating quality e-content and Virtual Labs for Inclusivity, Better Learning Outcomes and Skilling Widening Reach of One Class One Channel: Reaching Quality Digital Education to the Farthest Corner India Specific Knowledge in Urban Planning and Design Towards Fostering Stronger Industry-Skill Linkage Developing Educational Institutions in GIFT City Strengthening Industry-Skill Linkage in AVGC.

The Union Budget this year announced the establishment of a new Digital University to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced 750 virtual labs in Science and Mathematics to promote crucial critical thinking skills.