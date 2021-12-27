PM Modi Reviews IIT Mandi’s Landslide Monitoring System During Himachal Pradesh Visit

The Prime Minister attended the ground breaking ceremony for 287 projects worth over Rs 28,197 crore in Mandi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the landslide monitoring and early warning system developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, during his visit to the state.

IIT Mandi claims the low-cost device developed by them is the only device of its kind and it can predict soil movement in advance and thus, reduces landslides.

Dr Varun Dutt, Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, and Dr KV Uday, Assistant Professor, School of Engineering developed the device.

“The Landslide Monitoring System provides soil movement alerts via hooters and blinkers installed on the road remotely via text message. Additionally, the system sends rainfall alerts in advance if more than 5 mm of rain is predicted. Landslides are predicted 10 minutes before they actually occur by monitoring changes in soil movement. The system also predicts extreme weather events with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning,” IIT Mandi said.

The system had issued early warning of a landslide and flash flood on July 27, 2018, at Kutropi along the Mandi-Joginder Nagar national highway which helped the police stop traffic, they said. The prototypical device was first deployed in July-August 2017, at an active landslide area on the Gharpa hill near IIT Mandi’s Kamand campus, they added.

Four patents have been filed on the developed system and it will be made commercially available via a faculty-led startup, Intiot Services Private Limited, India, IIT Mandi said.

Till date, 18 such systems have been deployed in Mandi district apart from three systems in Balianala (Nainital district), Uttrakhand; three at Dharampur along the Kalka-Shimla track of the Indian Railways, and, three systems at Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh and several other deployments are in the pipeline in several districts in Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, the institute said.

During his visit, the Prime Minister attended the ground breaking ceremony for 287 projects worth over Rs 28,197 crore in Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led government in the state.