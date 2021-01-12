National Youth Day 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tributes To Swami Vivekananda

  • Home
National Youth Day: January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is observed as National Youth Day to recognise and honour the teachings of Vivekananda.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 12, 2021 10:10 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideals. In a tweet, PM Modi shared a link to his app (Namo) which lets people share Vivekananda's thoughts.

"Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. This Vivekananda Jayanti, there's a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda's dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide!" he said.

A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas. Prime Minister Modi has cited Vivekananda as a key influence on him. He had recently installed a statue of Swami Vivekananda in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

