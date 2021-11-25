  • Home
PM Modi To Open New Campus Of Ambedkar School Of Economics University On December 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru on December 6 to inaugurate the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economic University, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office said on Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 11:21 am IST

Bengaluru:

"The university has come up on the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bengaluru University. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting this evening to oversee the preparation for the inaugural programme," the CMO said in a statement.

Ministers V Somanna, CN Ashwathnarayan, Muniratna and senior officials Kumar Naik, Gaurav Gupta, Selvakumar and Chancellor of the university Dr Bhanumurthy participated in the meeting, the statement said.

