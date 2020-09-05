  • Home
  • Education
  • "Grateful To Hardworking Teachers": PM Narendra Modi Offers Tributes To Teachers On Teachers' Day

"Grateful To Hardworking Teachers": PM Narendra Modi Offers Tributes To Teachers On Teachers' Day

Teachers' Day 2020: Paying tributes to teachers on the Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people are grateful to them for their contribution towards shaping minds and building our nation.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 5, 2020 10:00 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

National Education Policy Landmark Step In Clearing Anomalies In Education Sector: Minister Jitendra Singh
United States: Vivekananda Yoga University Commences Virtual Classes
Teachers' Day 2020: President Kovind To Confer National Teachers' Award Today In A Virtual Ceremony
Submit Final Year Exam Plan By September 7: Maharashtra Government To Universities
Teachers Are Guiding Force For Students And True Nation-builders: President Ram Nath Kovind
Delhi: Schools To Remain Closed Till Month-end, Class 9-12 Students Can Visit Schools From September 21
"Grateful To Hardworking Teachers": PM Narendra Modi Offers Tributes To Teachers On Teachers' Day
New Delhi:

Paying tributes to teachers on the Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people are grateful to them for their contribution towards shaping minds and building our nation. "Who better than our knowledgeable teachers to deepen our connection with our nation's glorious history. During the recent #MannKiBaat, I had shared an idea of teachers teaching students about lesser-known aspects of our great freedom struggle. #OurTeachersOurHeroes," Modi tweeted, posting a clip of his speech in the last month's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

He also paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the Teacher's Day.

"We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti #OurTeachersOurHeroes," he said.

Click here for more Education News
Teachers Day PM Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main BTech 2020 Day 3 Shift 2 Analysis: “Lengthy And Time-Consuming”, Say Students
JEE Main BTech 2020 Day 3 Shift 2 Analysis: “Lengthy And Time-Consuming”, Say Students
National Education Policy Landmark Step In Clearing Anomalies In Education Sector: Minister Jitendra Singh
National Education Policy Landmark Step In Clearing Anomalies In Education Sector: Minister Jitendra Singh
GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Declared, Here’s How To Check
GSEB GUJCET Result 2020 Declared, Here’s How To Check
CBSE Compartment Date Sheet 2020 Released, Direct Link Here
CBSE Compartment Date Sheet 2020 Released, Direct Link Here
United States: Vivekananda Yoga University Commences Virtual Classes
United States: Vivekananda Yoga University Commences Virtual Classes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................