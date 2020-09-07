‘Not Government’s But The Country’s’: PM Modi On National Education Policy

‘Not Government’s But The Country’s’: PM Modi On NEP 2020

The recently-adopted National Education Policy belongs to the country and not the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. During the virtual address of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy, PM Modi said that NEP 2020 should have “less involvement” from the government.

The conference ‘Role of NEP 2020 in Transforming Higher Education’ is being organised by the Ministry of education.

The drafting process of NEP 2020 started four-five years ago with suggestions from stakeholders around the country. Over 2 lakh suggestions on the draft National Policy were received and heard, PM Narendra Modi said.

On implementation of NEP 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the policy is important not only for changing education but also for improving the social and economic needs of the 21st Century India under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission.

NEP 2020, with its “one-size-fits-all” approach, will develop skillful youth. It focuses on learning instead of study; critical thinking instead of curriculum; passion, practicality, and performance instead of focus, PM Modi said.

With importance to practical learning, NEP 2020 will improve the employability of Indian youth in the global job market, PM Modi added.

Acknowledging concerns regarding the implementation of NEP 2020, PM Modi said that feedbacks from each state are being heard. The education ministry will work with the stakeholders to solve all the doubts.

PM Modi further asked all the states to arrange virtual conferences to discuss on the implementation of the National Education Policy.