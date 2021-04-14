PM Modi To Meet Education Minister, Officials Today To Discuss CBSE Board Exams
Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 14, 2021 11:26 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokkriyal 'Nishank', Secretary and other important officials today at 12 noon to discuss the issue of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Classes 10 and 12 students.
