PM Modi May Inaugurate AIIMS In Bilaspur In June: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

PM Modi may inaugurate AIIMS in Bilaspur in June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur in June, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday. He was speaking to reporters in Hamirpur. Thakur said Modi is likely to inaugurate the fully-functional All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur in June.

The outpatient department of AIIMS, Bilaspur was inaugurated by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in December last year. Thakur said that six government medical colleges and one private medical college are functional in Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister on Thursday visited the construction site of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (RKGMC) in Hamirpur and directed the authorities to ensure time-bound completion of the project. Thakur said that this 250-bed medical college and hospital was slated to be completed by August this year.

He said that on completion, it would provide modern healthcare facilities to the people of the region. Construction work in medical colleges at Nahan, Chamba and Hamirpur was going on in full-swing and efforts are being made to complete it by September, he added.

The chief minister said that during his recent Delhi visit, he met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urged him to provide additional funds for these projects so these can be completed in time. All the medical institutions will provide world-class medical facilities to the people of the region, he added.

