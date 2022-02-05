  • Home
  • Education
  • PM Modi May Inaugurate AIIMS In Bilaspur In June: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

PM Modi May Inaugurate AIIMS In Bilaspur In June: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Jai Ram Thakur said PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the fully-functional All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur in June.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 5, 2022 3:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Universities In Delhi Say They Will Comply With DDMA Guidelines On Reopening Of Campus
IIT Hyderabad Starts Suzuki Innovation Centre
IIT-BHU, Niigata University Join Hands For Academic, Research Cooperation
IIT Guwahati To Offer Bachelor’s programme in Energy Engineering
IIT Delhi Researchers Develop High Efficiency, Shadow-Less, Portable Solar PV Towers For Power Generation
IGNOU Launches New Programme On Master Of Arts In Sustainability Science
PM Modi May Inaugurate AIIMS In Bilaspur In June: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
PM Modi may inaugurate AIIMS in Bilaspur in June
Image credit: Shutterstock
Shimla:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur in June, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday. He was speaking to reporters in Hamirpur. Thakur said Modi is likely to inaugurate the fully-functional All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur in June.

The outpatient department of AIIMS, Bilaspur was inaugurated by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in December last year. Thakur said that six government medical colleges and one private medical college are functional in Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister on Thursday visited the construction site of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (RKGMC) in Hamirpur and directed the authorities to ensure time-bound completion of the project. Thakur said that this 250-bed medical college and hospital was slated to be completed by August this year.

He said that on completion, it would provide modern healthcare facilities to the people of the region. Construction work in medical colleges at Nahan, Chamba and Hamirpur was going on in full-swing and efforts are being made to complete it by September, he added.

The chief minister said that during his recent Delhi visit, he met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urged him to provide additional funds for these projects so these can be completed in time. All the medical institutions will provide world-class medical facilities to the people of the region, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Himachal Pradesh All India Institute of Medial Sciences PM Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2022 Day 1 LIVE: Afternoon Session Starts; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
Live | GATE 2022 Day 1 LIVE: Afternoon Session Starts; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: When Can Students Expect Term 1 Result? Release Date And Time
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: When Can Students Expect Term 1 Result? Release Date And Time
MP Board 2022 Exams: Last Date To Register For Class 10, 12 Exams Tomorrow
MP Board 2022 Exams: Last Date To Register For Class 10, 12 Exams Tomorrow
CISCE Semester 1 Result On Monday: ICSE, ISC Final Results After Semester 2
CISCE Semester 1 Result On Monday: ICSE, ISC Final Results After Semester 2
Odisha Releases Classroom Schedule For School Students
Odisha Releases Classroom Schedule For School Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................