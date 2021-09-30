PM Modi Lays Foundation Stones For 4 Medical Colleges In Rajasthan, Inaugurates CIPET Jaipur

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur (PTI file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan and inaugurated the CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur. The new medical colleges will be set up in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, and Dausa districts.

These Medical Colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for “Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals”, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. Under this three-phased scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the country, it said.

Preference to set up medical colleges has been given to underserved, backward, and aspirational districts, it added.

The newly-inaugurated CIPET: Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Jaipur will cater to the aspirations of youngsters who want to study aspects relating to petrochemicals and energy sectors, the Prime Minister said.

In his address, PM Modi said it is important to spread the network of AIIMS institutions and super-specialty hospitals rapidly to every nook and corner of the country.

“The biggest pandemic of 100 years has taught a lot to the health sector of the world...Be it AIIMS, medical colleges or even super specialty hospitals like AIIMS, it is very important to spread their network rapidly to every nook and corner of the country,” PM Modi said.

“Today we can say with satisfaction that India is moving beyond 6 AIIMS to a strong network of more than 22 AIIMS. In these 6-7 years, more than 170 new medical colleges have been set up and work on more than 100 new medical colleges is going on at a brisk pace,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister in his speech highlighted that the number of undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats is increasing to 1.40 lakh, compared to 82,000 in the year 2014.