PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of 2 Medical Colleges In Assam Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam today to lay foundation of two new medical colleges in Biswanath Chariali and Charaideo.

Feb 7, 2021

Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam today, February 7, to lay foundation of two new medical colleges in Biswanath Chariali and Charaideo. PM Modi will also inaugurate Assam government's road project ''Assam Mala''.

Informing about his visit, PM Modi tweeted in Assamese: Foundation stones of two medical colleges will be laid in Biswanath Chariali and Charaideo. It will contribute to improving the healthcare infrastructure of Assam. In the last few years, the state has grown rapidly in the field of healthcare. It has benefited not only Assam but the whole North East.

Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam visit, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal yesterday visited Dhekiajuli to review final preparations.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.

On January 22, PM Modi virtually addressed the convocation ceremony of Tezpur University. He lauded the University and its departments for their research and innovation.

With inputs from ANI

