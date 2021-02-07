Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank PM Modi To Lay Foundation Of 2 Medical Colleges In Assam Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam today, February 7, to lay foundation of two new medical colleges in Biswanath Chariali and Charaideo. PM Modi will also inaugurate Assam government's road project ''Assam Mala''.

Informing about his visit, PM Modi tweeted in Assamese: Foundation stones of two medical colleges will be laid in Biswanath Chariali and Charaideo. It will contribute to improving the healthcare infrastructure of Assam. In the last few years, the state has grown rapidly in the field of healthcare. It has benefited not only Assam but the whole North East.

বিশ্বনাথ আৰু চৰাইদেউত দুখন চিকিৎসা মহাবিদ্যালয় আৰু চিকিৎসালয়ৰ আধাৰশিলা স্থাপন কৰা হ'ব। ই অসমৰ স্বাস্থ্যসেৱা আন্তঃগাঁথনি উন্নত কৰাত অৰিহণা যোগাব। যোৱা কিছুবছৰত ৰাজ্যখনে স্বাস্থ্যসেৱা খণ্ডত দ্ৰুত উন্নতি সাধন কৰিছে। ই কেৱল অসমকে নহয় সমগ্ৰ উত্তৰ-পুৰ্বাঞ্চলক লাভান্বিত কৰিছে। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2021

Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam visit, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal yesterday visited Dhekiajuli to review final preparations.

Illuminated in grand welcome of the world's beloved leader to historic Dhekiajuli.



Reviewed final preparations for tomorrow's visit of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji to the historic town this evening. pic.twitter.com/0PFW7IWRzN — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 6, 2021

Earlier, the Prime Minister had said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.

On January 22, PM Modi virtually addressed the convocation ceremony of Tezpur University. He lauded the University and its departments for their research and innovation.