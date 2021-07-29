PM Modi To Launch Educational Initiatives Today To Mark One Year Of NEP

PM Narendra Modi will launch several initiatives today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several initiatives today in the education sector to mark the first year anniversary of National Education Policy 2020. The initiatives include the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entries and exit options for students in higher education, first-year engineering programmes in regional languages, and guidelines for the internationalization of higher education.

PM Modi will address policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students and teachers from across the country today in virtual mode to mark the completion of one year of reforms under NEP 2020.

As per Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also launch programmes including Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play based school preparation module for Class 1 students, Indian sign language as a subject at secondary level and NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by the NCERT, SAFAL (structured assessment for analyzing learning levels), a competency based assessment framework for Classes 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools and a website dedicated to artificial intelligence.

The event, as per reports, will witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF). These initiatives will mark a significant step towards the realization of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible".

The NEP 2020 is the guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the PMO statement said adding that it is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.