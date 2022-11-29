PM Modi To Interact With Students Ahead Of 2023 Board Exams In Pariksha Pe Charcha; Registration Starts

PPC 2023 registration starts

The registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 has started. In Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents and share tips to leave behind exam stress and overcome exam fears and celebrate exams like festivals. PM Modi’s interaction with students taking the exams seeks to ensure that the students take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner. The last date to register for PPC 2023 is December 30, 2022.

Calling for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha, the Education Ministry in their social media handle said: “Know the mantra to overcome your fears and celebrate exams like festivals!”

“Take part in #PPC2023 activities and stand a chance to interact directly with Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi,” it added.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha is being conducted once a year since 2018, where PM Modi goes live to interact with students and teachers. Winners of the PPC 2023 contest will get an opportunity to participate in the event along with the Prime Minister. They will receive certificates of appreciation and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits.

In 2022, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held in April 1. Over 12 lakh students, more than 2.71 lakh teachers and around one lakh parents participated in the Prime Minister Modi’s PPC last year. The slogan for the fifth PPC was ‘Pariksha Ki Baat, PM Ke Saath’.