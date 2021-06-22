  • Home
  • Education
  • Toycathon 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Participants

Toycathon 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Participants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 22, 2021 2:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

AICTE Revises Academic Calendar 2021, Classes To Begin In September
Tamil Nadu Government Announces Norms To Protect School Students From Sexual Abuse
Gujarat Government Gets High Court Notice As Schools File Pleas On Amended Act
International Yoga Day 2021: Sanjay Dhotre Launches NIOS Diploma Course In Yogic Science
Yoga Day 2021: Colleges, Universities Celebrate International Yoga Day Today Amid Pandemic
Sanjay Dhotre To Represent India In G20 Education Ministers Meet
Toycathon 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Participants
PM Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon 2021
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said. Toycathon-2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry and AICTE on January 5, 2021 to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas, the PMO noted.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1,567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three-day online Toycathon Grand Finale, being held from June 22 to June 24.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this Grand Finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organised for non-digital toy concepts, it said.

India's domestic market as well as the global toy market offers a huge opportunity to the manufacturing sector.Toycathon-2021 is aimed at boosting the toy industry in India to help it capture a wider share of the toy market.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
PM Narendra Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Marksheets Of Students Will Be Prepared In This Way
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Marksheets Of Students Will Be Prepared In This Way
Gujarat HSC Results: How Students Scored In Class 12 Exams During Covid Last Year
Gujarat HSC Results: How Students Scored In Class 12 Exams During Covid Last Year
Class 12 Results: Parents, Students Flag Concerns Over CBSE, CISCE Evaluation Formulas
Class 12 Results: Parents, Students Flag Concerns Over CBSE, CISCE Evaluation Formulas
Delhi Government To Announce Class 9, 11 Results Today; Details Here
Delhi Government To Announce Class 9, 11 Results Today; Details Here
AICTE Revises Academic Calendar 2021, Classes To Begin In September
AICTE Revises Academic Calendar 2021, Classes To Begin In September
.......................... Advertisement ..........................